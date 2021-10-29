Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 564 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 38.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $426.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $311.69 and a twelve month high of $432.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

