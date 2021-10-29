Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $973,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $3,352,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $323,529,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $20,904,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 32.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 247,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,965,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB opened at $171.70 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.34.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,380,632 shares of company stock worth $210,757,754. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.56.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

