Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $5,723,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 57,007 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 119.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES opened at $85.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.43.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.