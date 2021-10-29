Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,910 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 50,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $275.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of -320.83 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,637 shares of company stock worth $11,536,815. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.