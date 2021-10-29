Cormark Comments on MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAG. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $19.78 on Friday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.67 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 43.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

