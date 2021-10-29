Cornichon (CORN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,269.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $21,269.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00069959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00071444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00095340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,031.15 or 1.00413253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.88 or 0.06992821 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021437 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,345,918 coins and its circulating supply is 16,104,070 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

