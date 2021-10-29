Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Shares Down 1.2%

Coronado Global Resources, Inc. (OTC:CODQL) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 26,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Coronado Global Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82.

Coronado Global Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and production of metallurgical coals. The firm operates mines and has development projects in Queensland, Australia; and in Virginia and West Virginia, United States. It operates through the Curragh, Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier business segments.

