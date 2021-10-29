Cortex Trading Down 12.6% This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $37.37 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 185,520,222 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

