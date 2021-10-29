COTI Price Reaches $0.59 on Major Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $508.61 million and $180.99 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00070731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00071055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00095897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,237.97 or 0.99644864 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,386.71 or 0.07023256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021836 BTC.

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

