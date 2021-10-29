Cranswick (LON:CWK) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of CWK stock opened at GBX 3,430 ($44.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,811.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,877.12. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,200 ($54.87). The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 19.53.

In other Cranswick news, insider Jim Brisby sold 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($52.26), for a total transaction of £320 ($418.08). Also, insider Adam Couch sold 14,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,022 ($52.55), for a total value of £583,391.10 ($762,204.21).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

