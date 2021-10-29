CRDT Reaches Market Capitalization of $33,527.05 (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One CRDT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CRDT has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. CRDT has a market cap of $33,527.05 and approximately $851,717.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00049328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00229850 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00098873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CRDT Profile

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official website is crdt.io . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

CRDT Coin Trading

