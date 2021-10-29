Cream Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, Cream has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $25,149.66 and approximately $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,055.86 or 1.00199790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00062787 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.52 or 0.00522382 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.66 or 0.00301388 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.40 or 0.00187952 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00014565 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001985 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.