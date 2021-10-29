Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $77,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $79.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

