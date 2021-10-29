Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.88% of Qualys worth $73,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 79.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,119,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,787,219.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,258,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 621,536 shares of company stock valued at $72,129,599 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $120.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.23. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

