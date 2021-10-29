Credit Suisse AG Buys 259,632 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,632 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.31% of Ball worth $81,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ball by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after buying an additional 787,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ball by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after buying an additional 647,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,775,000 after buying an additional 133,209 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after buying an additional 361,493 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $91.81 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

