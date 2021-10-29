Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,505,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,298,899 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Itaú Unibanco worth $63,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 202,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,809,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,696,000 after buying an additional 823,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.