Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,580 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Baxter International worth $66,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after acquiring an additional 451,813 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,235,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,801 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $78.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.