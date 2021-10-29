Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 192.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of XPeng worth $65,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 16.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

XPEV stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

