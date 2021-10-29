Credit Suisse AG Has $67.12 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,433 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Centene worth $67,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $43,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $71.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

