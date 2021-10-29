Credit Suisse AG Has $72.06 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,819 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.24% of Liberty Broadband worth $72,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $168.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

