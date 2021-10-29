Credit Suisse AG Has $72.70 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 743,169 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Kinder Morgan worth $72,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after buying an additional 687,789 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after buying an additional 63,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

