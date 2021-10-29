Credit Suisse AG Has $75.42 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,545 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of CBRE Group worth $75,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,139,000 after purchasing an additional 297,672 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,907,000 after acquiring an additional 52,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

