Credit Suisse AG Has $76.97 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,756 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.52% of Cognex worth $76,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cognex by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,718,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,102,000 after buying an additional 343,364 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $101.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.33.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

