Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,092 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.26% of Generac worth $67,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 257.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.59.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $503.52 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.56 and a 12 month high of $510.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $427.23 and a 200-day moving average of $386.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

