Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,262 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.79% of Berry Global Group worth $69,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 261,016 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Shares of BERY opened at $67.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.81.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

