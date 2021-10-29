Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.26% of Nasdaq worth $77,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after purchasing an additional 568,168 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $30,675,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 231.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after buying an additional 174,341 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $23,328,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 52.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 387,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,159,000 after buying an additional 133,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $207.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $209.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,206 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

