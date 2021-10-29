Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,013 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,867 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of SVB Financial Group worth $71,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $710.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $609.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.85. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $264.60 and a 52 week high of $759.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $739.95.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

