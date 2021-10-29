Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of MSCI worth $62,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4,548.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 597,029 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 86.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,727,000 after purchasing an additional 148,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,178,000 after purchasing an additional 133,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.14.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $655.33 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $667.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $627.87 and a 200 day moving average of $550.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

