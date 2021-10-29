Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,780,234 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780,234 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.65% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $71,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

