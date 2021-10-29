Credit Suisse AG Purchases 53,636 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,636 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.75% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $67,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 306,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,253 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,195,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,268,000 after purchasing an additional 222,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,650,000 after acquiring an additional 315,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

TPTX stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average is $70.78. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPTX. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.10.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

