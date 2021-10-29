Credit Suisse AG Purchases 73,406 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,787,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,406 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.51% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $73,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,521,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 95,533 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,668,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,330.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 126,470 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.23.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.