Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,369 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,369 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.50% of Atmos Energy worth $63,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its 200 day moving average is $97.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

