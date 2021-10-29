Credit Suisse AG Sells 487,271 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,370,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487,271 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Manulife Financial worth $66,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,816,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,094.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NYSE MFC opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

