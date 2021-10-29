Credit Suisse AG Sells 95,680 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,680 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Sempra Energy worth $76,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $50,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.43.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $129.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.73. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

