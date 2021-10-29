Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 154,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of TE Connectivity worth $63,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $145.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.74. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

