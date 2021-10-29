Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 4.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ USOI opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.2744 dividend. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 19.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th.

