Credits (CS) Reaches Market Cap of $8.63 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. Credits has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and $261,820.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Credits has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000753 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

