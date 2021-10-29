Credits Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.07 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $208,632.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

