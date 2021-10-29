Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy stock remained flat at $$5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 253,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.97. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,163,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 281,705 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,761,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.