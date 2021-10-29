Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Raised to C$4.75 at Raymond James

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CWEGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. 23,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,629. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.84.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

