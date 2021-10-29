Critical Contrast: Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) versus Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Fluidigm alerts:

75.6% of Fluidigm shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Fluidigm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fluidigm and Cytek BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm -40.46% -33.27% -14.02% Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluidigm and Cytek BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm $138.14 million 2.78 -$53.02 million ($0.50) -10.10 Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cytek BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluidigm.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fluidigm and Cytek BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Fluidigm presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.61%. Cytek BioSciences has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.31%. Given Fluidigm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fluidigm is more favorable than Cytek BioSciences.

Summary

Fluidigm beats Cytek BioSciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen R. Quake and Gajus V. Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.