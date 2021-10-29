Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911. Croda International has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.6606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.02%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

