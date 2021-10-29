Crossover Managemen Technology Purchases 625,000 Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TOST traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.22. 534,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,549. Toast, Inc has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

