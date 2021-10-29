Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director Kevin A. Stephens Purchases 1,110 Shares

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,318. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,290,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

