Crowny (CRWNY) Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $258,356.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crowny has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00071759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00095768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.98 or 1.00560055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.48 or 0.06997150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002615 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

