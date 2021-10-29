Crust Achieves Market Cap of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001707 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.85 or 0.00166900 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006280 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.57 or 0.00610547 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

