Crust Network Market Cap Tops $48.85 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $48.85 million and $3.14 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for $23.91 or 0.00038554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.00232249 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00098939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

CRU is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.