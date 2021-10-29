Crust Shadow (CSM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19,504.00

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $19,504.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00240148 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00099100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

CSM is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars.

