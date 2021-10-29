CryptoTycoon Price Reaches $10.84 on Exchanges (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $85,811.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be purchased for about $10.84 or 0.00017403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00049806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00226933 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00098192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CryptoTycoon (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 924,481 coins and its circulating supply is 96,185 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

