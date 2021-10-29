Crystal Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $333,553.00 (CYL)

Crystal Token (CURRENCY:CYL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Crystal Token has a market cap of $4,276.74 and $333,553.00 worth of Crystal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crystal Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crystal Token has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00049328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00229850 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00098873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crystal Token Profile

Crystal Token (CRYPTO:CYL) is a coin. Crystal Token’s total supply is 27,834,890 coins and its circulating supply is 564,377 coins. Crystal Token’s official Twitter account is @crystal_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crystal Token’s official website is www.crystaltoken.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Crystal Token is a cryptocurrency token innovating the field of smart trading. Its exclusive Binance Bot, which bases its analysis on trends, capitalization, volume, and several indicators, offers a wide range of opportunities for both newbie and expert traders, through multiple trading profiles. Crystal community will also benefit from the exclusive Crystal Reward, as well as from several additional services, including Marketing Campaigns, Games, and more. “

